President's Day Quotes: Here Are Top Quotes From Iconic World Leaders

George Washington's birthday is a federal holiday in the United States. The President's Day 2021 will fall on February 15, 2021. Usually, the third Monday of February is observed as President's Day.

President's Day Quotes

Here are some great President's Day Quotes from the world leaders:

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader - John Adams

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader- John Quincy Adams

Any man worth his salt will stick up for what he believes right, but it takes a slightly better man to acknowledge instantly and without reservation that he is in error - Andrew Jackson

It is easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn't.-Martin Van Buren

Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today- Abraham Lincoln

It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.- Theodore Roosevelt

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts about today- Franklin D. Roosevelt

It's amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit. - Harry . S. Truman

Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction. - John. F.Kennedy

George Washington Quotes

It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one

If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.

It is better to be alone than in bad company.

My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her

A primary object should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?

A free people ought not only to be armed, but disciplined; to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should promote such manufactories as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military, supplies

Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.

I hope I shall possess firmness and virtue enough to maintain what I consider the most enviable of all titles, the character of an honest man.

There is nothing that can better deserve our patronage than the promotion of science and literature. Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness.

Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism

