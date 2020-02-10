Promise Day Jokes And Memes To Add A Little More Fun To The Occasion

Promise Day is celebrated on the fifth day of Valentine's Day week, which is February 11, all around the world. People promise each other for a long-lasting bond. Promise Day is not just meant for couples but also for friends and family members to promise their love to each other.

However, Promise Day also becomes a great opportunity for people to post some hilarious jokes and memes. While most of the people are tweeting out messages to express their love and affection for loved ones, there is another bunch that is posting jokes and memes that are super hilarious. Check out.

Promise Day jokes and memes

Friend : Bhai aaj "Promise Day"



Me : So ?



Friend : Mujhe Promise Kar, ki tu aaj ke baad kabhi bhi Beer ke paise nahi divide karega !!



Me : pic.twitter.com/6ZtynFnHbJ — Gandharv Sharma (@_gandharv_) February 11, 2018

#PromiseDay



She: I can't live without u, u are love of my life. I love u to the moon and back

.

Me: pic.twitter.com/zOq1DERyMa — A V T A 🔥 R (@avtaar__) February 11, 2019

When its #PromiseDay and you ask him to promise you that he will never leave you and he says *Haan Alisha I promise* but your name is Akansha pic.twitter.com/J4VthEy41Z — Sarcastic.memezz (@SMemezz) February 10, 2019

He : hey sorry I forgot booking tonight's dinner date reservation in your favorite restaurant 🙂

She : 😐u forgot what .....#heshestory#PromiseDay pic.twitter.com/n17AUBBxfP — Deadpool_Sa (@DeadpoolSA) February 11, 2019

'Whenever u get Knocked Out, i ll be there to Revive u' - Every PUBG Players promise to his/her Teammates... 😊#PromiseDay ❤#PUBG_Love 😍 — Moin Tak (@Tak_Moin) February 11, 2019

