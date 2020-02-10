The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Promise Day Jokes And Memes To Add A Little More Fun To The Occasion

Festivals

Promise Day is celebrated on February 11 every year after chocolate day and teddy day. Check out some promise day jokes and memes that might cheer you up.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
promise day jokes

Promise Day is celebrated on the fifth day of Valentine's Day week, which is February 11, all around the world. People promise each other for a long-lasting bond. Promise Day is not just meant for couples but also for friends and family members to promise their love to each other. 

However, Promise Day also becomes a great opportunity for people to post some hilarious jokes and memes. While most of the people are tweeting out messages to express their love and affection for loved ones, there is another bunch that is posting jokes and memes that are super hilarious. Check out.

ALSO READ | Teddy Day Images To Wish Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Week

ALSO READ | Rose Day 2020: How Netizens Have Turned It Into A Meme-fest On Social Media

Promise Day jokes and memes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ | Chocolate Day Messages To Send To Your Loved One This Valentine's Day

ALSO READ | Chocolate Day Quotes And Messages To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KALKI SHARES 1ST PIC OF CHILD
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
AAP EMOTES 'NIGHT BEFORE RESULT'
DELHI: KAPIL MISHRA ON KEJRIWAL
'ANTI-RESERVATION CONGRESS': GOYAL
CM UDDHAV RELIVES SCHOOL MEMORIES