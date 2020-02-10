Promise Day 2020 Pictures And Other Details Of The Day You Should Know

The fifth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Promise Day every year. Promise Day is celebrated on February 11 after Chocolate Day and Teddy Day. The day tests the love and care of a person towards you. Every relationship has ups and downs but promises can ever break the bond between the couple. Here is what you need to know about Promise Day.

Promise day pictures and other details

Promise Day holds significance for those who are in love and for those who are waiting to fall in love. As the name suggests, on this special day, lovers commit to or promise to be with each other forever. Fulfilling promises strengthen the relationship and increase loyalty and trust between partners.

On this day, lovers promise to stay by each other's side through thick and thin. Make sure you make realistic promises that you can keep with a pure heart. So on this day, give your loved one the fuzzy and special feeling of a few extra butterflies in their tummy. Express your true love to your partner with the help of beautiful and romantic words.

