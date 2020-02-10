Promise Day Quotes And Messages To Send To Your Special One This Valentine's Week

Valentine’s week is the best time to express what you feel for your better half. The week is full of specific days through which you can make sure your loved one feels the affection that you have for them. Promise Day falls on the fifth day of this romantic week and will be celebrated on February 11, 2020.

Promise Day is a little different from other days of Valentine's week, as, on this day, love is expressed with sweet gestures and not some expensive gifts. Promises hold an important place and relationships do survive on them. The promise of trust, faith, love, loyalty, and secrecy together makes happy and prosperous relationships. Here some of the best Promise Day quotes and messages to send your loved ones that will help you communicate your pledges and vows that will make your bond stronger and eternal.

Promise Day Quotes And Messages

On this Promise Day, I promise I'll always be there to hold your hand,

When sorrows come and sadness land.

I promise to never leave you alone in this world...

Happy Promise Day!

With every beat of my heart… I will love you more and more, After Years of Togetherness… This is my Solemn Vow for you, My love! Happy Promise day….

Thank you for giving me a reason to smile always, thank you for giving me a reason to admire you, thank you for loving me throughout the year. Promise me that you'll keep showering your love like this on me. Happy Promise Day...

True love always demands true promises and promises if fulfilled makes life look like heaven. I will always fulfil the promise I made to you my love. I promise. Happy Promise Day!

I Love You

I promise to love you all my life…

I Promise to always be beside you throughout my life...

I promise to never let go smiles from your face…

I promise to stay with you till the end of time...

HAPPY PROMISE DAY

