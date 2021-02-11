Promise Day Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones And Express Your Feelings

Promise Day 2021 is marked on February 11, Thursday. This day is the fifth day of Valentine's week. On this day, love and feelings are expressed through sweet gestures and not some expensive gifts. People celebrate this day by promising trust, faith, love, loyalty, and secrecy to their better half. Here some of the best Promise Day quotes and messages to send to your loved ones that will help you keep closer to them.

Quotes for Promise Day 2021

I am forever grateful to God for letting me have you in my life. I promise to value and honour you like this forever. Happy promise day 2021.

On this Promise Day, I promise I'll always be there to hold your hand,

When sorrows come and sadness land.

I promise to never leave you alone in this world...

Happy Promise Day!

Three things you should never break: TRUST, HEARTS, and PROMISES.

Our paths will never be different nor will it be divided. We will be together on every journey and at every destination. Happy promise day!

When I say I’ll be yours forever, it’s not a promise; it’s a fact. Wishing you a happy promise day my love! Happy Promise Day 2021!

True love always demands true promises and promises if fulfilled makes life look like heaven. I will always fulfil the promise I made to you my love. I promise. Happy Promise Day!

I Love You

I promise to love you all my life…

I Promise to always be beside you throughout my life...

I promise to never let go smiles from your face…

I promise to stay with you till the end of time...

HAPPY PROMISE DAY

It is my intention to love you every moment. It's my promise to stay with you the doom.

I’ll never find a reason for not loving you. That’s why I’ll never be brave enough to leave you. My love, happy promise day to you!

Happy Promise Day! You are the beginning of my joy and the end to my sorrows, love!

(Disclaimer: The above messages, quotes, and shayaris have been sourced from various entertainment websites and portals)