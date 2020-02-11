Promise Day 2020: Shayari For Your Family, Friends And Loved Ones

With Valentine’s Day being just around the corner, couples are eagerly waiting to express their feelings to their loved ones on February 14. And as Valentine's week has begun on Friday, couples are very excited to follow the days without breaking the chain. February 11 is the fifth day of Valentine's week, which is Promise Day. On this day, lovers make a promise to their partners and express their love for each other.

Promise day is celebrated after Chocolate Day and Teddy Day. Promise day is considered to be very important. Do you know why? Promises are known to be the pillar of a happy and healthy relationship. Promises are not meant to be broken, every time you are doing something wrong it reminds you that you had promised something to a loved one who plays a very special role in your life. This Promise Day 2020 pour your heart out and promise the love of your life with these Promise day shayaris in Hindi.

Promise day Shayari in Hindi

क्यूं वादा करके निभाना भूल जाते हैं, लगा कर आग फिर वो बुझाना भूल जाते हैं। ऐसी आदत हो गई है अब तो सनम की, रुलाते तो हैं मगर मनाना भूल जाते हैं।

तुझे भूलकर भी न भूल पाएंगे हम, बस यही एक वादा निभा पाएंगे हम। मिटा देंगे खुद को भी जहां से लेकिन, तेरा नाम दिल से न मिटा पाएंगे हम।

सुना है वो कह कर गए हैं कि, अब तो हम सिर्फ तुम्हारे ख्वाबो में ही आएंगे। कोई कह दे उनसे की वो निभाए अपना वादा, हम जिंदगी भर के लिए सो जाएंगे।

खुशबू की तरह मेरी हर सांस में, प्यार अपना बसाने का वादा करो। रंग जितने तुम्हारी मोहब्बत के हैं, मेरे दिल में सजाने का वादा करो।

एक मुस्कान तू मुझे एक बार दे दे, ख्वाब में ही सही एक दीदार दे दे। बस एक बार कर दे तू आने का वादा, फिर उम्र भर का चाहे इन्तजार दे दे।

Image courtesy: Canva