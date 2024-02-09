English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Propose Day 2024: Proposal Ideas To Make This Day Memorable For Your Loved One

A proposal means you are starting a new chapter together. Therefore, it is important to ensure that it is done in the right manner.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Propose Day: Proposal Ideas To Make This Day Memorable For Your Partner
Propose Day: Proposal Ideas To Make This Day Memorable For Your Partner | Image:Unsplash
With Valentine’s day just around the corner, the entire world is celebrating the week of love. February 8 is Propose day. Meaning, today is an opportunity for individuals to express their love and affection to their significant others in a memorable and heartfelt manner. Whether you're planning to propose marriage, confess your feelings, or simply reaffirm your commitment, a proposal needs to be special. 

With a proposal, it means that you are starting a new chapter together or reaffirming your love and commitment. Therefore, it is important to ensure that it is done in the right manner. If you are looking for ways to make this day special for your loved one, here are a few proposal ideas for you. 

Picnic proposal

A picnic can be extremely romantic if planned in the right manner. Add some candles, a nice bottle of wine, some chocolate-covered strawberries, and a cake to a basket. Include creative activities in your picnic like painting, karaoke. 

Rooftop 

If you are lucky enough to have a rooftop with an amazing view, take full advantage of it. Consider decking up the space with floral bouquets, add some balloons and make it all dreamy. Go up to watch the sunset and then get down on one knee. Intimate and budget friendly. 

Recreate your first date 

This idea is a classic! Revisit all your old memories by recreating your first date. There's something romantic about recreating your old moments. Make use of your first date before popping the important question. 

Spontaneous trip 

To make it adventurous, you can also plan a spontaneous trip. Take your partner out on a weekend getaway before asking the very important question. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

