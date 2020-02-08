Propose Day Messages To Express Your Love To That Special Someone

The loveliest week of the year, the Valentines week has begun today. Tomorrow is the second day of the Valentines week i.e. Propose Day. On this day, lovers propose each other and confess their love for one another with gifts and flowers. It is the day when you should make sure that you tell your loved ones how to feel about them.

Expressing your love sometimes can be difficult as not many are good with words. If you are planning to propose your loved one this year. Here is a compilation of few propose day messages that you can send to your friend using social media platforms.

Propose Day messages for Boys

The day I saw you I knew I would want to spend the rest of my life with you. Be mine forever baby? From ups and downs to twist and turns, from Chinese and Italian to restaurants and street foods, Grow old with me baby? As long as I wish to live in this world, I want to live it with you baby. Would you spend the rest of your life with me? What’s on the Menu? Me-n-U. You complete us, will you be my valentine this Valentine’s? Happy Propose Day. Expressing my love for you is difficult but trust me you are only one I need in my life. Would you be mine forever? I can’t think of spending a day without you. I love you, sweetheart. May we always remain together. Happy Propose Day!

Propose Day Messages for Girls

Whenever I look into your eyes, I fell deep into it. Love you my sweetheart tell me if you will become my partner? Every beauty deserves to be praised. Please allow me to praise you for the rest of your life You have beauty, I have the brain. The combination of beauty and brain is a deadly one. Let's make it. On this propose day, I confess I love you the most my girl, will you be my partner for whole life? The Bells are ringing in my heart and my mind is out of control. Say it, if ur feeling the same or I take backdoor. Can we extend our friendship to a new level? Will you be my girlfriend and share life with me?

