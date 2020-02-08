Propose Day WhatsApp Status For Those Who Want To Be Subtle

The Valentine's week is underway and cupids have begun striking their arrows. Day 1 of Valentine's week is known as Rose Day, which is followed by Propose Day. This day is important for lovers as they profess their love to their love interest. Thus here are some one-liners which you can use as your WhatsApp status to drop subtle hints to your lover about your intentions and later surprise them.

Propose Day statuses for those who want to be subtle

Come, let us promise to make our love 💕 deathless.

On this special day, I want you to be mine forever…will you be mine?

You are the happiness of my life, and I want to live happily with you forever. Will you?

Love 💕 is not something you find. Love 💕 is something that finds you...!!

Astronauts are not the only folks on the planet who have been around the moon and back. I move over the moon each time I see you… I like you.

My selfies are dull and boring. They’re missing a spark called YOU. I like you.

Never ask why I love you, just accept that I do and I will for the rest of my life. I am madly in love with you!

If I had to pick between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you. I thought that CRUSH began with C. Why does mine begin with U?

I promise to hold your hand no matter what happens… Until death do us part, are you going to be my lover that I could love forever?

I adore you for being you and also the way you make me feel when I’m with you! Allow my heart to touch yours!

I’ll take at least a couple of hours to inform you how pretty you are. How about we talk about that over coffee?

