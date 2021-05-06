Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021: Going Back In Time To Pay Ode To The Legendary Poet

Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated annually across India on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary Bengali writer and poet. Every year, numerous cultural programmes and events are held on this day as a way to commemorate his contribution to art. Although a full-fledged celebration doesn't seem plausible this year, we can still take a moment to learn and share the great Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti history and the significance of this day today.

When is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021? Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti History

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021 will fall on May 9 according to the Bengali calendar this time. Born on May 7, 1861, in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta, Rabindranath Tagore was the youngest of 13 surviving children of the Tagore family. The Tagore family was at the forefront of the Bengal renaissance, giving Rabindranath Tagore exposure to art very early on in his life. He started writing at the tender age of 8 and had already published his first set of work by the time he turned 16.

He was deeply interested in the works of Shakespeare, Religio Medici, and Coriolanus, amongst other great writers, even though his family expected him to make a career in law. Among his many accomplishments, one is his very own educational setup called Shanti Niketan based primarily on practical activities. Rabindranath Tagore was the first-ever non-European to win a Nobel prize in the year 1913 for his poetry collection titled Gitanjali. At the age of 60, he took up painting and would often set up exhibitions to display his work. He was also known for his unique insight into scripts and plays that made a name all over the world.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Significance

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti significance still stays strong today. Crowds gather to hold special events that take us through his work of poetry and art. From book reading sessions to special theatrical performances, these events are held to keep his legacy alive. Children are educated about his contribution to Indian literature through exceptional school-level programmes. While all this is fun, it is hard to observe most of these celebrations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we can still pay ode to the legendary poet the right way by choosing to stay at home and hold virtual events instead. Reading his piece of work, tuning into his evergreen music and chanting the National Anthem specially composed by him is no less a celebration to indulge in this time.

