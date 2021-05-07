Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quotes, Wishes & Images To Share With Friends And Family

Every year, May 7 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, who was the first Indian to win a Nobel [prize for literature. He was a renowned novelist, poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. On his birth anniversary, here are Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti quotes, wishes, images etc. to send to your friends and family.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore quotes

The small wisdom is like water in a glass:

clear, transparent, pure.

The great wisdom is like the water in the sea:

dark, mysterious, impenetrable.

Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.

A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.

By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.

Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.

I have spent a fortune traveling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dew drop on a single blade of grass.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.

If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or i’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti wishes

Sending my warm wishes on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti to you…. May you are always blessed with wisdom and eagerness to learn new things in life.

May you are blessed with beautiful mornings and content nights because you are doing things that are right….. Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

We are blessed to have a personality like Rabindranath Tagore in our lives to guide us, motivate us and lead us towards success…. Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is a perfect occasion to remind everyone around us of a man who is worth following the footsteps…. Best wishes on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

Let us celebrated the pious occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti by promising ourselves to read more of his creations to keep them alive for generations to come….. Warm wishes to you on this special day.

Rabindranath Tagore has not been the face of Bengal but of India on the international platform….. Let us make Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti more memorable for everyone by reading his wonderful books and poems.

Fortunate are those who have had a chance to read the wonderful masterpieces of Rabindranath Tagore….. Sending you warm wishes on the birthday of the legend Shri Rabindranath Tagore!!! Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti images

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK