Radha Ashtami 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance & More About The Auspicious Occasion

Radha Ashtami, which is also known as Radha Jayanti, is an important Hindu festival which marks the birth of Shri Radha. The festival is observed across the country as devotees worship Radha and celebrate with great pomp and show. According to the Hindu calendar, Radha Jayanti is celebrated on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It falls 15 days after the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, and on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is the tithi, significance and more about Radha Ashtami 2022.
As Radha Ashtami falls on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha, it will be celebrated on September 4, 2022. Radha Jayanti will begin at 12:28 pm on September 3, 2022, and end at 10:39 on September 4, 2022.
As per Hindu mythology, Radha is the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Radha was born in the small village of Barsana near Mathura and was the adopted daughter of Vrashabhanu and Kriti. On the occasion of Radha Jayanti, devotees worship Shri Radha with great enthusiasm. It also signifies the admirable bond of love between Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotees perform a special Pooja on this day and chant prayers. The day is celebrated on a massive scale in the cities of Barsana, Vrindavan and Mathura.
