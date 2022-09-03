Radha Ashtami 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance & More About The Auspicious Occasion

Radha Ashtami, which is also known as Radha Jayanti, is an important Hindu festival which marks the birth of Shri Radha. The festival is observed across the country as devotees worship Radha and celebrate with great pomp and show. According to the Hindu calendar, Radha Jayanti is celebrated on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It falls 15 days after the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, and on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is the tithi, significance and more about Radha Ashtami 2022.

Radha Ashtami 2022 tithi and time

As Radha Ashtami falls on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha, it will be celebrated on September 4, 2022. Radha Jayanti will begin at 12:28 pm on September 3, 2022, and end at 10:39 on September 4, 2022.

Radha Ashtami significance

As per Hindu mythology, Radha is the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Radha was born in the small village of Barsana near Mathura and was the adopted daughter of Vrashabhanu and Kriti. On the occasion of Radha Jayanti, devotees worship Shri Radha with great enthusiasm. It also signifies the admirable bond of love between Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotees perform a special Pooja on this day and chant prayers. The day is celebrated on a massive scale in the cities of Barsana, Vrindavan and Mathura.

Radha Ashtami 2022 wishes

Here are some wishes that can be sent to your loved ones on the occasion of Radha Ashtami.

One, who is attracted by the beauty of Radha and Krishna, cannot be distracted by the false beauty of this material world. Happy Radha Ashtami 2022.

May Radha Krishna's blessings always surround you, which will bless each and every day of your life and keep you healthy.

Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Radha Ashtami. May Radharani bless you and fill your life with happiness and love. A very Happy Radha Ashtami.

On the occasion of Radha Jayanti, let us seek blessings from Radha and Krishna to bless your lives with knowledge and wisdom.

Image: Unsplash