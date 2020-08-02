Raksha Bandhan Images To Send To Your Siblings Wishing Them On This Auspicious Ocassion

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which celebrates the bond between siblings. The day is marked by a sister tying a sacred thread or a knot on the brother's hand to symbolise her love for him. In turn, the brother promises to protect his sister from harm's way. However, over the years Raksha Bandhan has come to signify different things. For example, environmentalists tie the thread around tress vowing to protect them or people from different communities tying it on each other to promote communal brotherhood.

Raksha Bandhan 2020

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the last day of the Hindu month of Shrawan according to the lunar calendar. Usually, this falls between the end of July or first week of August. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 3.

History of Raksha Bandhan

The origin of Raksha Bandhan has many legends to its name. One says that Lord Krishna was flying his kite when he cut his finger. Unable to see him in pain, Draupadi tore off a piece of her clothing and tied it around his finger. Moved by her gesture, Lord Krishna vowed to protect her from any danger and he kept his promise by saving her from the Kauravas.

Another legend says that Lord Vishnu, having been defeated thrice, was confined to the house of King Bali. To rescue her husband, Goddess Lakshmi disguised herself as a woman seeking shelter. After the King asked her to stay in his palace, his kingdom began to prosper. The King was so happy that he asked to fulfil her wish. She tied the thread on King Bali's hand and asked for her husband's freedom. He then could not decline he requests and allowed Lord Vishnu to leave.

Another legend says that Chittor's queen, Rani Karnavati was in fear of being attacked by Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. She sought help from the neighbouring kingdoms and at last, send a plea for help to the Mughal emperor, Humayun along with a Rakhi. The emperor was so moved and fascinated by the gesture that he left his present invasion and turned towards Chittor for help. However, he could not make it in time to save the queen who set fire to herself. Humayun, however, defeated Bahadur Shah and restored the queen's son, Vikramjit to the throne.

Raksha Bandhan images to share with siblings

Image credit: LoveSove.com

Image credit: Marathivarsa.com

Image credit: freepik.com

Image credit: Pinterest.com

Image credit: depositphotos.com

