Raksha Bandhan Messages In Marathi To Wish Your Sibling This Year

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year in India to mark the bond between siblings. On this day, the sister ties a sacred thread on the brother's hand to symbolise her love for him. He, in turn, promises to protect his sister from any harm. However, over the years Rakhsha Bandhan has come to signify a lot of things like environmentalists tie Rakhi around a tree. Rakhi is now tied also to show and follow communal harmony and promote brotherhood.

Raksha Bandhan 2020

Every year, Raksha Bandhan falls on the last day of the Hindu months of Shrawan according to the lunar calendar. This is usually between the end of July to the first week of August. This year, the day falls on Monday, August 3.

Legends have it that Lord Krishna was flying a kite when he cut his finger. Seeing him hurt, Draupadi was in grief and she tore a piece of her dress and tied it around his finger. Lord Krishna was extremely moved by the gestures and promised to protect her from harm's way.

Another legend says that after being defeated by King Bali thrice, Lord Vishnu was confined to his house. In order to get her husband back, Goddess Lakshmi tied a thread around the King's hand in a sisterly gesture. Bali could not refuse her request then and let Lord Vishnu leave.

Here are Raksha Bandhan messages in Marathi to share with one's siblings

à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥€à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤–à¥€ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¥ˆà¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€à¤£ à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¥€à¤š à¤¨à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡. à¤¨à¤¶à¥€à¤¬à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡.

à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤¶à¤¾à¤šà¥€à¤š à¤­à¤¿à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¥€ à¤•à¤§à¥€à¤š à¤—à¤°à¤œ à¤¨à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡

à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹à¤« à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¤à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥€ à¤¤à¤° à¤«à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¬à¤°à¤¤à¥‹ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤ˆà¤²à¤¾ à¤«à¤¾à¤°, à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾!

à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤‚ à¤†à¤œ à¤¦à¥:à¤– à¤•à¤³à¤¤à¤‚à¤¯, à¤¹à¤•à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤°à¤¾à¤—à¤µà¥‡à¤² à¤…à¤¶à¥€ à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤œà¤¾à¤® à¤®à¤¿à¤¸ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‹à¤¯.

à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤à¥‹à¤¯ à¤—à¤‚… à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤•à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤Š

à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥€à¤¹à¥€ à¤­à¤¾à¤‚à¤¡à¤²à¥‹ à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤†à¤ˆ- à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤¸à¤®à¥‹à¤° à¤†à¤ªà¤£ à¤à¤•à¤®à¥‡à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‹. à¤ªà¤£ à¤¤à¥‡ à¤–à¤°à¥‡à¤š à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤­à¤¾à¤‚à¤¡à¤£ à¤«à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤–à¤¾à¤µà¤¾ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‹.

à¤¤à¥€ à¤«à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡ à¤œà¥€ à¤†à¤ˆà¤¨à¥‡ à¤˜à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¥‡à¤° à¤•à¤¾à¤¢à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤‚à¤¤à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤˜à¤°à¥€ à¤˜à¥‡à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤§à¤¡à¤ªà¤¡à¤¤ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡.

à¤¤à¤¾à¤ˆ.. à¤•à¤§à¥€à¤¹à¥€ à¤¨ à¤¥à¤•à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥€ à¤à¤•à¥‚à¤¨ à¤˜à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡à¤¸. à¤•à¤¾ à¤‡à¤¤à¤•à¤‚ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡à¤¸.

à¤†à¤ˆà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤œà¤¨à¥à¤®.. à¤ªà¤£ à¤¤à¥‚ à¤˜à¥‡à¤¤à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥€ à¤¸à¤—à¤³à¥€ à¤œà¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥€.. à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥‡à¤²à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¥‚à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥‚à¤¨à¤š à¤¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤³à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ˆ

à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤¹à¥‡ à¤…à¤¸à¤‚ à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤¨ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤œà¥‡ à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤³à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€. à¤ªà¤£ à¤¤à¤¿à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤µà¤¤à¤¹à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€

à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥€à¤¹à¥€ à¤®à¥‹à¤ à¥€ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‡à¤• à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡ à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¤°à¤¡à¤¾à¤µà¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥€à¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡à¤µà¤¢à¤¾ à¤†à¤£à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤†à¤µ

à¤†à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¤¾à¤¯à¤® à¤¹à¤µà¥€ à¤«à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤šà¥€à¤š à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤Šà¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤–à¤¾à¤¸

à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡à¤¸ à¤¤à¥‚ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾,à¤®à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤à¥€ à¤¤à¤¾à¤ˆ… à¤†à¤²à¤¾ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ à¤¸à¤£ à¤†à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤¦à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€

à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥‚à¤¨ à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥€ à¤µà¤¾à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¤à¥‡à¤¸. à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤­à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¥€à¤š à¤•à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¤à¥‡à¤¸.

à¤¤à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤†à¤ˆà¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¥‡ à¤«à¤°à¤• à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€à¤š à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€, à¤¦à¥‹à¤˜à¥€ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤š à¤¨à¤¿:à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤ªà¤£à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤¤.

à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤§à¥€à¤š à¤¸à¥‹à¤¡à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€. à¤ªà¤£ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¿à¤«à¥à¤Ÿà¤µà¤°à¤šà¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤•à¥à¤• à¤•à¤§à¥€à¤š à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤˜à¥‡à¤Š à¤¦à¥‡à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€.

à¤†à¤ˆ-à¤µà¤¡à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤•à¥‹ à¤…à¤¸à¥‡à¤² à¤¤à¤° à¤˜à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤•à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤¬à¤¹à¥€à¤£ à¤¹à¤µà¥€à¤š.

à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥€à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤–à¥€ à¤šà¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¤²à¥€ à¤—à¥‹à¤·à¥à¤Ÿ à¤†à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤…à¤¸à¥‚ à¤¶à¤•à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€.

à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¬à¥‹à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥€à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¤—à¥‹à¤¡ à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¥€à¤š à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€.

à¤°à¤¾à¤–à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤§à¥€à¤¨ à¤¤à¥‡à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤š à¤œà¥‡à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¥€à¤² à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤–à¤¾à¤¸

à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‚ à¤•à¤§à¥€à¤š à¤¸à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€à¤¸.. à¤¯à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€à¤š à¤†à¤£à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€à¤¸

à¤•à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¹à¤µà¤‚ à¤•à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¹à¤µà¤‚ à¤…à¤¸à¤‚ à¤¨à¥‡à¤¹à¤®à¥€ à¤µà¤¿à¤šà¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥‹à¤¸, à¤ªà¤£ à¤¨à¥‡à¤¹à¤®à¥€à¤š à¤°à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‚ à¤—à¤¿à¤«à¥à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¸à¤‚ à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¤¤à¥‹à¤¸

Raksha Bandhan wishes images

Image credit: LoveSove.com

Image credit: Marathivarsa.com

