Ram Navami 2021 Date, History And Significance Of The Auspicious Day During Navratri

Navratri is one of the most special Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a span of 9 days. Each day is very auspicious and has a significance of its own. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Navratri, and is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu Calendar. Read on to know more about the significance and history of Ram Navami.

Ram Navami history and Ram Navami significance

Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. The Hindu scriptures mention that Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Ram Navami signifies the victory of goodness over evil and the establishment of the Dharma to beat the Adharma.

On this day, Hindus spend the day reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing it and dressing it up, then putting it in a cradle.

Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark Vrata (fasting) this day. Some people also indulge in charity and feed children and poor.

Ram Navami 2021 date

This year, Ram Navami 2021 date falls on April 21st, 2021.

Ram Navami 2021 wishes

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family.

May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

Bajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko Ram Navami ka tyohar.

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar, Chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar, Mubarak ho aapko Ram Navami ka tyohar. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami!

Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

May You Be Blessed With All the Happiness You Desire and Deserve. Happy Ram Navami!

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You All With Good Health

Image credits: Shutterstock