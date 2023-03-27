Ram Navami 2023: Date, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The day commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, who is regarded as one of Lord Vishnu's ten incarnations. Lord Rama is revered as a model citizen and a representation of virtue, justice and truth. He is renowned for these qualities as well as for his devotion to duty and bravery. According to Hindu Puranas, he was born on the Navami Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha.

People mark this day by going to temples, performing puja and saying prayers. In addition, they cook special dishes like panakam and neer mor, which are thought to be Lord Rama's preferred beverages. People gather to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, who is thought to have been born to bring prosperity and peace to the globe, during the festival, which is observed with tremendous fervour and devotion.

When is Ram Navami?

Ram Navami will be observed on March 30 in India this year. This time on Ram Navami, there is a combination of Guru Pushya Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Guru Yoga.

Guru Pushya Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga will start on March 30 at 10:59 am and will continue till March 31 at 06:13 am. Guru Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga will remain from sunrise to sunset. One can avoid disasters and obtain children's happiness by combining these five yogas on the day of Ramnavami and by worshipping Lord Rama in accordance with the regulations.

Rituals and regulations

Lord Shri Ram is anointed with milk combined with saffron on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Sundakand must be said if you run out of time and can't finish the recitation. By doing this, riches and prosperity increase while also bringing prosperity to the home.

Keep Ganga water in a bowl on the day of Ramnavami and recite the Ramraksha mantra, "Om Shree Hree Kleem Ramchandraya Shree Nam," 108 times in front of it. Afterwards, sprinkle this water on the roof of the house from corner to corner. The house's vastu fault is fixed by doing this.