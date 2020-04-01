The Debate
Ram Navami Greetings In Hindi That You Can Send It To Your Loved Ones

Festivals

Ram Navami greetings in Hindi that will help you spread out your wings of love through a simple message on the phone. Have a look at the wishes here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
ram navami greetings in hindi

Ram Navami is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the followers of the Hindu religion. The day is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of Lord Rama. People following Hinduism all over the world celebrate this day for the significance that it holds in Hindu Mythology.

Ram Navami greetings in Hindi

Ram Navami greetings are a significant part of the celebration as means to spread love and blessing among people. Apart from observing fast and having a proper puja, one is also expected to spread happiness amongst the people. Here are a few ways in which you can wish your loved ones a happy Ram Navami 2020.

 

भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद

आप पर आज और हमेशा बना रहे

रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

भजु दीनबंधु दिनेश दानव, दैत्यवंश-निकन्दंन |

रघुनन्द आनंदकंद कौशलचन्द दशरथ-नन्दनं ||

रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

भगवान राम के जन्‍मोत्‍सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

जय श्री राम

नवमी तिथि मधुमास पुनीता,

शुक्‍ल पक्ष अभिजीत नव प्रीता।

मध्‍य दिवस अति शीत न घामा,

पवन काल लोक विश्रामा।रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाए

जिनके भी मन में श्रीराम है,

भाग्य में उसके वैकुंठ धाम है।

उनके चरणों में जिसने जीवन वार दिया,

इस संसार में उसका कल्याण हुआ।

मनवमी के अवसर पर, आप और आपके परिवार पर,

राम जी का आशीर्वाद, हमेशा बना रहे

रामनवमी की आपको और आपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

Read Ram Navami Quotes In English To Share With Your Family And Loved Ones

Also read Authorities Ban Entry Of Pilgrims In Ayodhya For Ram Navami Mela Due To Coronavirus Scare

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock 

First Published:
COMMENT
