Rama Ekadashi 2020: Here Is The Significance And Story Behind The Day

The Rama Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most significant Ekadashis according to the Hindu beliefs. This auspicious day goes by other names such as Kartik Krishna Ekadashi Vrat or Rambha Ekadashi. Every year this day is celebrated only a few days prior to the great Indian festival of Diwali. Read on to find out the date, history and significance behind this day.

When is Rama Ekadashi 2020?

According to the Hindu calendar, Rama Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day in the Kartik month during the Krishna Paksha. This year it falls on November 11, 2020. Rama Ekadashi Vrat is recognized as one of the most significant Ekadashi fasts which are observed in the Hindu religion. It is believed that the devotees can get absolved from all their sins by observing this fast religiously.

Rama Ekadashi History

What is the Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha?

A report in panchang.com states the story behind Rama Ekadashi. There was a King named Muchukunda who was blessed with a daughter named Chandrabhaga. She was married to the son of King Chandrasen, Shobana. Chandrabhaga’s father, King Muchukunda was a keen devotee of Lord Vishnu and instructed all the individuals of his kingdom to strictly observe a fast of Rama Ekadashi. Princess Chandrabhaga would keep the Rama Ekadashi fast since her childhood.

Once her husband Prince Shobana was also present at the Kingdom of King Muchukunda during Krishna Paksha. It was the day of observing Rama Ekadashi fast. Due to King Muchukunda’s rule, he was also required to observe a fast for the day. However, Shobana was not able to observe the rigorous fast due to his poor and weak health.

On this Chandrabhaga told her husband to go to some other place as if he stayed at Muchukunda’s kingdom, he would have to perform the ritual. However, Shobana decided to stay and observe the fast despite his ill health. Sadly, as Shobana was weak, due to thirst and hunger, he died at midnight. But because he had done his best to observe the fast, upon his death he was allowed to enter into the celestial world. He has gifted a unique and great kingdom. But because Shobana had fasted forcefully, the kingdom was invisible.

One fine day a Brahmin from the Kingdom of Muchukunda wandered away from the kingdom and landed upon Shobana’s kingdom. The prince narrated everything that had happened with him to the Brahmin. When the Brahmin came back to the kingdom, he explained everything that had happened to Chandrabhaga. Chandrabhaga had divine blessings because she had observed the fast ever since her infancy. With her divine blessings she converted the kingdom into reality and they both reunited and ruled the Kingdom forever.

Happy Rama Ekadashi 2020

I wish that on this holy day, Lord Vishnu would accept your prayers and help you wash away all your sins…. We wish you a very Happy Rama Ekadashi 2020.

We wish you eternal happiness and peace, harmony and satisfaction during Rama Ekadashi’s time with a prosperous life !!!

May King Rama bless you and your family with His wonderful blessings and bless you with the love and affection of all…. Happy Rama Ekadashi to you.

May Lord Vishnu give you all the power to do the right things and write all your bad karmas for your good deeds. Happy Rama Ekadashi