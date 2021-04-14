Ramadan Calendar Hyderabad 2021: Important Timings And Dates For The Month Of Ramzan

Ramadan marks the ninth and the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims, all over the world, observe a month of fasting, reflection, and prayer as a community. Ramadan lasts from one crescent moon’s sighting to the next one. During the one month period of Ramadan, Muslims follow a rigid fast where they do not partake in any food or entertainment from sunrise till sunset. We have compiled the Ramadan Calendar Hyderabad 2021 for readers.

Ramadan Timings

It is obligatory for all adult Muslims who are physically fit, not acutely or chronically ill, diabetic, pregnant, breastfeeding, travelling, menstruating or elderly to fast between sunrise to sunset. The meal before sunrise is known as Suhur/Sehar and the one which breaks the fast is called Iftar. Those who live in parts with the polar night or midnight sun are urged to follow Mecca’s timetable. Here is the Hyderabad Ramadan Calendar 2021. This calendar is for Ramadan India Time Table 2021.

Ramadan Calendar Hyderabad 2021

Source: The above images have been sourced from IslamicFinder

About Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the most important months in the Islamic faith. It is believed that the spiritual rewards of fasting are increased double folds during the month of Ramadan. Besides refraining from food and beverage, Muslims also shun tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour. They devote themselves to the recitation of the Quran and try to do charitable deeds.

Important Dates of Ramadan

The lunar Islamic calendar determines the primary and the end dates of Ramadan. As the crescent moon occurs about one day ahead of the new moon, it becomes easier for Muslims to estimate the beginning of Ramadan. But there are many people who prefer confirming its opening by visual observation of the crescent moon. Laylat al-Qadr is considered the most important and the holiest night of the year. Observed by Muslims, it is believed to have occurred on an odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan. According to Dawoodi Bohra’s belief, Laylat al-Quadr was the twenty-third night of Ramadan. As per Islamic Finder, Laylat al-Quadr will fall on May 9, 2021.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan and is observed as a holiday. It also marks the beginning of the next lunar month of Shawwal, which is declared after the thirty days of fasting completion and no sighting of the moon is evident. Therefore, Eid is a celebration of returning into a more natural disposition of eating, drinking, and intimacy. In 2021, Eid is going to begin on May 12 and end on May 13.