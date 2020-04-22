Ramadan Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family This Year

The holy month of Ramadan begins tomorrow on April 23, 2020. Ramadan is considered to be the month when Prophet Mohammad was guided by Allah to write the Quran. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims across the globe fast during the day are cannot consume food or water.

Moreover, people practising Ramadan cannot drink alcohol and must dedicate themselves to self-reflection and prayer. Here are some Ramadan greetings that you can share with your friends and family this year.

Ramadan greetings for 2020 that you can send to your friends and family

Comfort and commemorate as the Ramadan season is right here! The time your wrongs will indeed be repented as well as forgiven by our almighty and also divine Allah. Ramadan Mubarak!

Here’s my wish list for you this Ramadan: Peaceful Life, Satisfied Family, and Desires happen. Ramadan Kareem!

May Allah keep you far from harm as well as difficulty. As you quickly and also pray on Ramadan, may all of your wrong be forgiven as well as may you be blessed with peaceful life for every day in advance. Ramadan Mubarak!

I thank Allah for giving me a chance to correct what I did wrong, to repent as well as to appreciate His blessings. And also want you to recognize that you are just one of those blessings I valued. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

As The Auspicious Month Of Ramadan Kareem Starts. I Had to Almighty Allah to Forgive All Of Our Sins and Give Us The Power To Maintain’Taqwa’ Lead Us On Righteous Course Have Happy, Holy and Blessed Ramadan.

In the event of Ramadan, let us love and observe and ask Allah for the forgiveness of our sins and be forgiven. Ramadan Mubarak!

As you observe Ramadan, Possess your palms open to get the gift of sweet and pleasure calmness! Ramadan Mubarak!

