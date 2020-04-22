Ramadan Images You Can Send To Your Friends And Family On This Holy Day

Ramadan, also commonly known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. In 2020, the Ramadan is starting from April 25. Here are some Ramadan Images that you can upload on your status or share among your friends to mark the holy day:

Ramadan Images

Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims. It is a way of showing their devotion to Allah. All those who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating, fast during Ramadan. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar.

