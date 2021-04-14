Ramadan Kareem Messages That You Can Share With Your Near And Dear Ones To Wish Them

Ramadan festival, which is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is said to be the holiest month. The holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam and is a great opportunity for all Muslims to purify their mind, body, and soul by observing fast and praying to Allah. Ramadan is going to be observed in India starting Wednesday, 14 April 2021, however, the festival started on April 13 in Kerala.

Ramadan, which will last for the next four weeks, is not just about observing fast but Muslims also ask forgiveness for their wrongdoings and devote themselves to Almighty Allah. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is said to be a religious duty and the predawn meal is called 'Sehar' whereas the feast which breaks the fast in the night is called 'Iftar'. People wish each other "Ramadan Kareem" which is an Arabic phrase meaning enjoy a blessed and happy festival of Ramadan.

Here are some Ramadan Kareem messages

Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Ramadan! May Allah bless you and your family. Happy Ramadan Kareem! I wish you a happy and peaceful Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak 2021.

May the blessed month of Ramadan bring you peace and prosperity. May your prayers be answered. Ramadan Kareem!

May Allah accept your prayers and rozas this Ramzan! Wish you a very Happy Ramzan 2021!

Quran reminds us that we have to stay pure before the throne of Allah. As Ramadan is fast approaching, Let’s prepare our hearts and minds that We may be united spiritually with the almighty one. Ramadan Mubarak!

Have you ever wondered why we’re happy in Ramadan? Because we do what we were created to do. Happy Ramadan 2021!

Happy Ramadan to everyone. May the blessings of the month Ramadan be on all of us and may Allah grant our prayers and fasts!

Ramadan is the best time to strengthen our Taqwa. I hope we make the best use of it. Ramadan Mubarak to you all.

Make this Ramadan the turning point in your life. break free from the deceptions of this world and indulge in the sweetness of Iman.

Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you! May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you.

"In His infinite mercy, Allah has sent the light of Ramadan to erase the night. He has sent the month of the Quran so that He might elevate us and bring us from our isolation to His nearness."– Yasmine Mogahed

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless as once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan 2021!

May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!

Let this graceful month enlighten all our darkness, wash away our sorrows, and ease our pains. May our prayers get accepted from the Almighty! Ramzan Mubarak.

I wish Allah bless you with a happy Ramadan and usher upon your life with peace, health, and prosperity.

Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

We should be very much obliged to Almighty Allah, who gives us the chance of prayer in the holiest month of Ramadan. May Allah bring happiness for you in this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak to you.

“Whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” – Sahih Bukhari

Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness, Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.

Welcome to the month of Ramadan. I hope the divine blessings of Almighty protect you and help you to keep a distance from all sinful behavior. Happy Ramadan,

Appreciate the blessings of Allah in every sphere of your life as you fast and exercise self-discipline during this holy month of Ramadan! Best wishes to you and your family!

This Ramzan, may Allah ease your hardships and shower you with blessings. Wish you a happy Ramadan 2021!

That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

Humility for prosperity, Sacrifice for blessings, Bended knees for rewards, Heart laid down for worship To Allah who deserves these all. Ramadan Kareem!

We wish you a warm and bright spirit on your Ramadan occasion. For Allah, the great maker will bring us joy and peace on this holiday. Ramadan Kareem

