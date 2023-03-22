Ramadan Mubarak: Ramzan Whatsapp Messages, Wishes, Quotes And Greetings To Share

Ramadan, an auspicious occasion for the people in the Islam community is celebrated during the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar. The festival begins on March 22 or 23 in India and will end on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sightings. A month-long festival is a significant event as the devotees believe that the first few verses of the Quran were unveiled to the Prophet Muhammad on the night of Laylat Al Qadr, one of the last ten nights of Ramadan.
The worshippers who are fasting should avoid eating, drinking and smoking. The Islam community wish each other 'Ramadan Mubarak' or 'Ramadan Kareem' when they greet each other during the celebrations. They gift each other sweets and new clothes to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.
Ramadan 2023: Quotes, wishes to send your loved ones
- On this festive occasion, I wish peace transcends the Earth, I wish your life is brightened with positivity and harmony….. Happy Ramadan to all my loved ones.
- Ramadan is here and it is time to engage in festivities and feasts…. I pray to Allah to bless you with a joyful and beautiful Eid with your loved ones…. May you enjoy better health and more prosperity…. Ramadan Mubarak ho!!!
- The best way to celebrate Ramadan is with your family and friends…. Wishing you a blessed season of festivities with your loved ones…. May you all are showered with choicest blessings of Allah…. Wishing you health, happiness and glory….. Ramadan Mubarak!!!
- Chand has arrived and Ramadan celebrations are in full swing…. I am wrapping my warm wishes in love hoping for the best Eid for you and your loved ones…. May you enjoy this festive season with zeal and happiness…. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
- On this holy day, I'm sending my affection and best wishes to you and your family. A happy Ramadan to you.
- Let's set aside all depressing and unhappy thoughts because we have completed the Ramadan spiritual voyage and have been granted prosperity. Kareem Ramadan.
- Happy Ramadan. May Allah grant you every kind of joy and success, as well as lead you down the right road.
- On this blessed Ramadan, may peace fill your spirit and the hearts of everyone you care about. Happy Ramdan!
- I truly pray that Ramadan's holy spirit will illuminate our souls and direct us toward good deeds. Happy Ramadan.
- May Allah forgive you for your mistakes and shower you with his unending benefits. A happy Ramadan to you.
- On this special day, may joy be upon all of humanity. Kareem Ramadan.