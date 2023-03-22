Ramadan Mubarak: Ramzan Whatsapp Messages, Wishes, Quotes And Greetings To Share

Ramadan, an auspicious occasion for the people in the Islam community is celebrated during the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar. The festival begins on March 22 or 23 in India and will end on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sightings. A month-long festival is a significant event as the devotees believe that the first few verses of the Quran were unveiled to the Prophet Muhammad on the night of Laylat Al Qadr, one of the last ten nights of Ramadan.

The worshippers who are fasting should avoid eating, drinking and smoking. The Islam community wish each other 'Ramadan Mubarak' or 'Ramadan Kareem' when they greet each other during the celebrations. They gift each other sweets and new clothes to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2023: Quotes, wishes to send your loved ones