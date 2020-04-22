Here Are Some Ramadan Wallpapers That You Can Share With Your Family & Friends

Festivals

Here are some of the Ramadan wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends to wish them on the occasion. Read to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ramadan wallpapers

Ramadan is said to be the holiest month according to the Islamic calendar. The festival of Ramadan is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the globe as a month of fasting. The annual observance of Ramadan is also regarded as the Five Pillars Of Islam.

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 will most likely begin from April 24, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon and will last for four weeks. On this day, fasting from sunrise to sunset is said to be a religious duty for all the Muslims. The pre-dawn meal is called Sehar and the night feast at night which breaks the fast is known as Iftar. The Arabic phrase “Ramadan Kareem” means enjoying a blessed and happy festival of Ramadan.

Also Read: Ramadan Calendar UAE 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow For Sehr And Iftaar

Also Read: Ramadan Calendar Kolkata 2020: Check Out The Timings For Sehar And Iftar

Here are some Ramadan wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends

  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
  • Image credits: Pinterest 
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
  • Image credits: Pinterest 
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Pinterest 
happy ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
happy ramadan wallpapers
  •  Image credits: Wallpapercave 
happy ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
wallpapers for ramadan 2020
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
wallpapers for ramadan 2020
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
wallpapers for ramadan 2020
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
wallpapers for ramadan 2020
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
wallpapers for ramadan 2020
  • Image credits: Wallpapercave 
ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Getwallpapers 
ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Getwallpapers 
ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Getwallpapers 
ramadan wallpapers
  • Image credits: Getwallpapers 
  • Image credits: Getwallpapers 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K.G.R. (@kgr.7777777) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Recettes de Yasmin (@recettesdeyasmin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLKK Nurul Amin Ibrahimy (@blkknurulamin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fathya's Art (@fifi.artist.lb) on

 

Also Read:  Ramadan Calendar London 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow In London

Also Read: Ramadan Calendar Kuwait 2020 | Kuwait Ramadan Timings 2020 And Ramadan Timetable

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories