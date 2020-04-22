Here Are Some Ramadan Wallpapers That You Can Share With Your Family & Friends

Ramadan is said to be the holiest month according to the Islamic calendar. The festival of Ramadan is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the globe as a month of fasting. The annual observance of Ramadan is also regarded as the Five Pillars Of Islam.

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 will most likely begin from April 24, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon and will last for four weeks. On this day, fasting from sunrise to sunset is said to be a religious duty for all the Muslims. The pre-dawn meal is called Sehar and the night feast at night which breaks the fast is known as Iftar. The Arabic phrase “Ramadan Kareem” means enjoying a blessed and happy festival of Ramadan.

Here are some Ramadan wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends

Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you many learn piety and righteousness" (Q 2:183)

Ramazan is coming soon#ramzan2020 pic.twitter.com/uYkkw1kQww — Zainab PikAcHu (@novelistic_gwrl) April 21, 2020

Ramadan is coming soon.. May this Ramadan bring everyone that level of imaan that we all need! Ameen❤#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/oVhFgP3SLE — اسیرِ زیست💘 (@RabiaAshrafQazi) April 22, 2020

I hope we extend more charity to the less fortunate through CSR, It's in the every day acts of kindness that our world is humanised and changed. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/HOGdcrO8dN — Archeris Security|Tweets are personal views (@Archerisservic1) April 22, 2020

Happiness is when you realize 2 days left in the #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/nY8u2IigZ9 — RAO USAMA🥀 (@RAO_FACTOR) April 22, 2020

Ramadan Is Coming!

May Allah ﷻ allow us to reach the month of Ramadan & May our sins to be forgiven. May Allah shows His mercy upon the whole world and save us from Corona virus. May His mercy prevail and heal the world before Ramadan🤲#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/yk9c8OPkfS — azarulaiman (@4zarulaiman_) April 21, 2020

