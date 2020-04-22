Ramadan Wishes In English To Share With Your Family And Friends

Ramadan aka Ramazan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar observed as the month of fasting by all the Muslims around the globe. Ramadan is considered as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The tradition lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The religious rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. Check out Ramadan wishes in English to send your family and friends.

Happy Ramadan Wishes in English

