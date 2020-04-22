Ramadan Wishes In Urdu That You Can Share With Friends And Family

Ramadan is considered as a holy month of fasting by the Muslims across the world as the devotees celebrate the revelation of God's verses of the holy book of The Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The festival starts and concludes with the appearance of the new moon. The word Ramadan comes from the Arabic word which means extreme dryness.

Muslim devotees across the world practice fasting followed by communal prayers and reading the holy book of the Quran. According to Islamic beliefs, God forgives all the sins of those who pray with pure intentions. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and during the course of the day, the devotees refrain from consuming food, water and committing any sinful acts. Families and friends enjoy delicacies and wish each other a happy life ahead.

They exchange greetings and also share Ramadan wishes in Urdu with their near and dear ones. This year the festival begins on the 23rd of April and concludes on the 23rd of May. So with all that said now, here are some Ramadan wishes in Urdu to share with your loved ones:

Ramadan wishes in Urdu that you can share with your loved ones:

رمضان ایک ایسے پھول کی طرح ہے جو سال میں صرف ایک دفعہ کھلتا ہے اور جیسے ہی آپ اس کی خوشبو محسوس کرنا شروع کرتے ہیں یہ پھر سے ایک پورے سال کیلیے چلا جاتا ہے۔رمضان مبارک

رمضان کریم اسلامی مہینوں میں سے ایک انتہائ مقدس مہینہ ہے جس کا بصبری سے ہر مسلمان کو انتظار ہوتا ہے یہ مہینہ اپنے ساتھ بشمار رحمتیں اور برکتیں لے کر آتا ہے۔۔رمضان مبارک

دعا ہے کے اس رمضان اللہ تعالیٰ آپ کو لاتعداد خوشیاںعطا کرے اور آپ کی جائز خواھشات کو پورا فرماہیں –

