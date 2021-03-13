Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021: Here Are Quotes & Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Ramakrishna Jayanti is celebrated across India in honour of a well-known and revered saint Ramakrishna. Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021 falls on March 15. The spiritual guru Ramakrishna in 1836 in a religiously-inclined Brahmin family in Hooghly District from West Bengal. Over the course of his youth, Saint Ramakrishna put forth his utmost faith in Goddess Kali, who is worshipped widely in West Bengal. He then turned into a priest at the famous Kali temple located in Dakshneswar.

According to a report in Jagran, soon the word about his deeds and teachings spread around and he came to be referred to as Ramakrishna Paramahamsa by his followers and disciples. The 19th-century saint was generally revered by not only the common people but also the Bengali elites and within religious circles. One of his chief disciples was Swami Vivekananda who founded the Ramakrishna Math, which provides spiritual training for monastics. Saint Ramakrishna also started the Ramakrishna Mission to provide charity, social work and education.

Ramakrishna Jayanti Quotes

One must be very particular about telling the truth. Through truth one can realize God.

The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.

Unalloyed love of God is the essential thing. All else is unreal.

Many good sayings are to be found in holy books, but merely reading them will not make one religious.

God is everywhere but He is most manifest in man. To serve man as God. That is as good as worshipping God.

Different creeds are but different paths to reach the same God.

Ramakrishna Jayanti wishes

Longing is like the rosy dawn. After the dawn out comes the sun. Longing is followed by the vision of God. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021.

One must be very particular about telling the truth. Through truth one can realise God. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021.

Why should you renounce everything? You are all right as you are, following the middle. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021.

Finish the few duties you have at hand, and then you will have peace. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021.

If you want to go east, don't go west. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021.

Work, apart from devotion or love of God, is helpless and cannot stand alone.



Image Source: Shutterstock