Ramzan 2023: Ramadan Start And End Date In India, UAE, Dubai And Other Countries

Ramadan, an auspicious occasion for the people in the Islam community, is celebrated during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This holy month is designated as a time for prayer, fasting, introspection, and fellowship. Throughout this month, adherents of the Islamic faith refrain from spending, acting extravagantly, and enjoying worldly pleasures.

Ramadan initially began in the seventh century when the Prophet Muhammad was given the first verses of the Quran. The Quran began to be revealed to Muhammad on the 27th night of Ramadan also known as Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power.

Ramadan 2023 in other Islamic countries

The month of Ramadan is expected to begin in India on March 22 or March 23, depending on the sighting of the moon over Mecca. It will end on either April 21 or 22. However, it may vary for different countries, here’s the list of expected starting dates of Ramadan for other Islamic countries.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi - Ramadan will start on 23 March.

Indonesia- 22 March and Eid al-Fitr on 21 April.

Kuwait- 23 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.

Lebanon- 23 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr on 21 April.

Maldives- 23 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr on 21 April.

Morocco- Ramadan on 23 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.

North Macedonia- 22 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr festival on 20 April.

Pakistan- 22 March

Qatar- 23 March followed by Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.

Saudi Arabia- 23 March followed by Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.

Senegal- 22 March followed by Eid al-Fitr on 20 April.

South Africa- 22 March followed by Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.

Tunisia- 23 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.

Turkey- 23 March followed by the Eid al-Fitr festival on 21 April.