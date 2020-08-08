Randhan Chhath 2020: History, Meaning, Significance And Other Things To Know

Bhadrapada is a month of festival and worship which has started from August 4, 2020. Apart from Janmashtami, there are many major big fast festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Eid, Randhan Chhath in this month. In many parts of North India, the day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Balram, Lord Krishna's elder brother.

While in Gujarat, the day is known as Radhan Chhath. On this day, devotees worship Shitala Mata. This year, Randhand Chhath will be celebrated on August 9, 2020. Take a look at the traditions and customs associated with this Chhath.

History of Randhan Chhath

According to religious belief, two days before the birth of Lord Krishna, his elder brother Balram was born. This day which falls on the day of Krishna paksha of Bhadrapada is known as Randhan Chhath. Therefore, there is a ritual of fasting and worshipping God even on this day. The fasting ceremony is done by women.

This auspicious festival is also known by various names like Halashthi, Halachhath, Harchachatha Vrat, Chandan Chhath, Tinachthi, Tinni Chhath, Lalhi Chhath, Qamar Chhath, or Khamar Chhath. Moreover, the plough is specially worshipped on this day.

Traditions of Randhan Chhath

The people of Gujarat celebrate this festival prominently. On this day, Shitla Mata is worshipped. Also, on the next day of Radhan Chhath, which is known as Shitla Saptami or Shitla Satam, the tradition of not burning the gas or chulhas is followed. So on the day of Radhan Chhath, the women in every house prepare food and keep it for the next day. Hence, after listening to the story in the temple, cold food made on Chhath is eaten.

How to celebrate Randhan Chhath

This fasting women do not eat anything till noon and then worship the goddess by making a clean place in their house and creating the shape of the sixth mother in the right direction. For the puja, curd, rice and mahua are used. To observe this fast, it is necessary to follow specific rules.

During the Chhath fast, cow's milk and curd are not used. On this day, women use buffalo milk, ghee and curd. In this fast, the plough is worshipped, so no grain and fruit ploughed with the plough are eaten. Apart from this, women fasting on this day clean their teeth with a Datun of Mahua.

