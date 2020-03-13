Rang Panchami Images To Wish Your Family And Friends With On The Auspicious Day

Rang Panchami is the festival of colours celebrated on Phalgun Krushnapaksh Panchami i.e. the fifth day of the second fortnight of the month of Phalgun. The festival is more common in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Northern India. Since it is an important festival in our culture, a lot of people must be busy searching for Rang Panchami images, to greet your family and friends. Here are some most beautiful Rang Panchami images and greetings to forward your family and friends.

May this festival of colours bring happiness, love to you! Happy Rangpanchami to all!! #Holi #Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/CrpQ4MqrQ0 — Shivani Surve Official (@ShivaniSurve29) March 10, 2020

The colourful Rang Panchami is celebrated today, 13th March 2020. Celebrated five days after Holi mainly in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Rang Panchami celebrations include playing with colours and worshipping Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.#RangPanchami pic.twitter.com/Ot44ySWv0m — Cycle Pure (@CyclePure) March 12, 2020

