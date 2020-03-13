Rang Panchami Quotes That Will Fill Your Friends' & Family's Day With The Colours Of Love

Rang Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha in the Hindi calendar every year. It is a called Rang Panchami as it falls on the Panchami Tithi. It is a part of the Holi festival, which starts on the Pratipada of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and ends on the Panchami day. On this auspicious day, you might receive many Rang Panchami greetings from your friends and family. It is important to send your love and wishes to them as well. Sending Rang Panchami quotes is a simple yet effective way to send your loved ones Rang Panchami wishes. Here are some Rang Panchami quotes that you can send to your family and loved ones.

Rang Panchami wishes:

Auspicious Red, Sunkissed Gold, Soothing Silver, Pretty Purple. Blissful Blue, Forever Green. I wish you and your family is blessed with the most colourful Rang Panchami.

Celebrating the colours of our beautiful relationship, I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft SMS is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Rang Panchami with a lot of fun.

May God bless you with: Colours of Joy; Colours of Love; Colours of Happiness; Colours of Friendship; And all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

Red for prosperity, Green for happiness, Blue for longevity, Orange for progress, Pink for friendship Happy Rang Panchami 2020!

God has been very kind to give us different colours of life so that we may enjoy ourselves as humans to the fullest. May you enjoy the colours of Rang Panchami.

If wishes come in rainbow colors then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Rang Panchami!

Fortunate is the one who has friends and family to immerse in colours with. Have a joyous Holi filled with love, colour and happiness!

