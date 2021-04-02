Rang Panchami Wishes In Marathi For You To Share With Your Family, Friends And Loved Ones

Rang Panchami and Holi are the festival of colours, and also one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community. Rang Panchami is the day the people all across India play Holi with water and colours. Since this is one of the biggest festivals in India, people send each other SMS and Whatsapp messages wishing them on the auspicious occasion of Rang Panchami. We have compiled a list of Rang Panchami wishes in Marathi that you can use to send to your loved ones and friends.

Happy Rang Panchami Wishes in Marathi

Holi has been an especially difficult festival this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Every year, people go out of their houses to friends and family and celebrate by spraying water and colours on each other. However, this year, the public celebration of Rang Panchami has been banned by the govt of India across many places in India, in order to protect the population from the rapidly rising cases of COVID 19. So, here are some wishes and Rang Panchami Quotes in Marathi that you can send to your friends and family, to express your wishes on this auspicious occasion.

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¥‚à¤¨ à¤œà¤¾à¤Š

à¤¸à¥à¤–à¤¾à¤¤ à¤šà¤¿à¤‚à¤¬ à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤Š

à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥‚ à¤¦à¥‡ à¤°à¤‚à¤—

à¤¸à¥Œà¤–à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¥‡ à¤…à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¯ à¤¤à¤°à¤‚à¤—

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾

à¤¥à¤‚à¤¡ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¶

à¤®à¤¨à¥€ à¤¨à¤µà¤¹à¤°à¥à¤·

à¤…à¤–à¤‚à¤¡ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¬à¤‚à¤§

à¤œà¤—à¥€ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤§à¥à¤‚à¤§

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤šà¥ˆà¤¤à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¯à¤¶à¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¸à¤®à¥ƒà¤¦à¥à¤§à¥€à¤šà¤¾

à¤¹à¥‹à¤³à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¥‚à¤¨ à¤œà¤¾à¤µà¥‹

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾

à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤µà¥‡à¤—à¤µà¥‡à¤—à¤³à¥‡ à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¬à¤¹à¤°à¥‹

à¤¸à¥à¤–à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤†à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¬à¤¿à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤µà¥‹!

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤šà¤¾, à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¸à¥à¤–à¤¾à¤šà¤¾, à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤†à¤¨à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤šà¤¾,

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤†à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤•à¥€à¤šà¤¾, à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾,

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤‰à¤²à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤šà¤¾, à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤²à¤¾ à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤…à¤¸à¤¾,

à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤®à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¥‹à¤¡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤¸ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾!

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤œà¥à¤¨à¥€ à¤šà¤¿à¤‚à¤¬ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾, à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤šà¥‡à¤¹à¥€ à¤—à¤¾à¤£à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥‡

à¤¸à¤šà¥à¤šà¥‡à¤ªà¤£à¤¾ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾, à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤‰à¤§à¤¾à¤£ à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡

à¤­à¥‡à¤¦à¤­à¤¾à¤µ à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¯à¥‡à¤¥à¥‡, à¤à¤•à¤¤à¥‡à¤šà¥‡ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤˜à¤¡à¤¤à¥‡

à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯, à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¤à¥‚à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¯ à¤‰à¤®à¤²à¤¤à¥‡

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤®à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾!

à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤‰à¤§à¤³à¥‚à¤¦à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¥‡, à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤–à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤µ à¤…à¤¸à¥à¤¦à¥‡

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤£à¤¾à¤¤, à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¥‡ à¤†à¤®à¤šà¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤•à¤§à¥€à¤¹à¥€ à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤Ÿà¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤§à¤¾à¤—à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¥‚à¤¦à¥‡

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾!

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨, à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¤ à¤«à¥à¤²à¤²à¥‡ à¤®à¤¨

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤²à¥€ à¤…à¤¶à¥€ à¤à¤• à¤¶à¤¿à¤‚à¤ªà¤£

à¤¹à¥ƒà¤¦à¤¯à¥€ à¤‰à¤°à¤²à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® à¤…à¤¨ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¨à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥€ à¤¨à¤µà¥€ à¤—à¥à¤‚à¤«à¤£

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤–à¥‚à¤ª à¤–à¥‚à¤ª à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾!

à¤à¤• à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤®à¥ˆà¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€à¤šà¤¾

à¤à¤• à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤†à¤¨à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤¸à¤£ à¤†à¤²à¤¾ à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µà¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤¸à¤¾à¤œà¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤šà¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤£ à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤šà¤¾

à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤®à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾!

