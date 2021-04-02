Rang Panchami's History & Significance That You Need To Know About

Most Indians would agree that Rang Panchami is one of the most beloved festivals celebrated in the country. Owing to the strong presence of social media today resulting in considerable global awareness, Rang Panchami is now becoming an international phenomenon. Smeared with colours and radiant energy, more often than not though, the social message of Rang Panchami gets unknowingly disregarded. Therefore, here is a brief reminder of Rang Panchami significance, history and why it is important to learn about them.

Rang Panchami History and Significance

Although predominantly celebrated in the northern and western parts of India, Rang Panchami is now reaching the global feat and being appreciated for exuding positive energy. There's a much deeper meaning to this day though. According to Hindu mythology, the night before Rang Panchami i.e. the Holika Dahan marks the day Holika was burnt into the fire by Vishnu for attempting to harm her nephew Prahlad, who was a staunch devotee of his. Devotees interpret this mythical story as the triumph of good over evil. As a result, they, too, perform rituals around a fire pit and believe that their inner negative thoughts and energies including Tamasic and Rajasic traits will be discarded and burnt into the fire the same way Holika did.

Following this, Rang Panchami is considered to be the day we are reborn with positivity. Panch of Panchami signifies the five elements of existence i.e. Fire, Water, Air, Land and Sky, which is manifested through radiant colours. It is also believed that the bonfire lit the former day activates various Deities in the form of colours and is, therefore, considered an important festival here. Although the celebrations and belief systems vary regionally, Rang Panchami is typically observed for five days after Holi.

Happy Rang Panchami 2021 Celebrations

Bollywood is a key catalyst in popularizing the celebrations of Rang Panchami worldwide. People usually mark this day by grooving to Holi related theme songs, smearing each other with colours and preparing Holi-specific delicacies. This year, though, most states had banned the celebrations and encouraged the practice of safe and socially distanced Rang Panchami.

