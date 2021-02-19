Ratha Saptami Wishes, Greetings And Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Family

Ratha Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Magh. On this day, Hindu devotees from all around India worship Lord Surya for his utmost significance in our lives. Sun is the King of the celestial body, a source of energy and time without which humanity ceases to exist. It is believed that Surya Deva illuminated light over the whole world on the Saptami Tithi.

Devotees follow the ritual of having a bath at the time of sunrise while facing East with a belief that one can rid off all their sins committed knowingly or unknowingly from the past seven births and current birth and start afresh. The sacred bath is completed with Erukku leaves. Its importance to Lord Surya can be compared to the importance of Tulsi to Lord Vishnu. Here are some Ratha Saptami greetings, wishes and quotes to greet your friends and family with during this auspicious day.

Ratha Saptami Wishes, Greetings and Quotes

May the resplendent Suryanarayan rising on a chariot drawn by the seven horses symbolising the colours of the spectrum bring the light of joy, peace, prosperity and love to us all.

The sun is our lord and without sun, life is not possible on Earth. So let us celebrate the shining presence on the auspicious day of Ratha Saptami.

May all the praises, and thanks be directed to Lord Sun today, to whom belongs all that is in heavens and beyond.

Only light can drive out darkness. May this Ratha Saptami bring light to your life just like the sun radiates light and warmth during the day.

May all the sins committed by you in all your seven births may be destroyed by Lord Sun today. Happy Ratha Saptami 2021!

You can also quote shlokas as greetings to celebrate this day-

Oh, Goddess who likes the seventh of sevenths,

Who is the lustrous lamp among the seven worlds,

During this seventh lunar day please remove,

The sins that I have earned in the seven births

Brahmaswaroopo udaye madhyahnethu Maheswaraha

Asthakale swayam VishnuH Trayimoorthi Diwakaraha

A visible God; Sun is worshipped as Thrimoorthi Swaroopa personification of three Trinal Lords – Brahma; Vishnu and Maheswara.

