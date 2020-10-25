Ravan Dahan 2020 Celebrations In Raipur Near You: Guidelines & Locations For Festivities

A significant festival in the Hindu religion is that of Dussehra. It is celebrated by Hindus all over the world on the last day of Navratri. Also known as Vijayadashami, the festival marks the end of Durga Puja. Dussehra signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravan, the symbol of evil, in certain parts of India whereas it signifies the win of 'Goddess Durga' over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon, in other parts of the country.

Also Read: Ravan Dahan In Raipur: Places Where People Will Throng In Numbers

The festival is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravan. People call this process of burning effigies, Ravan Dahan. Many Indian cities and towns see these celebrations take place every year, one of them being Raipur.

Also Read: Ravan Dahan: Three Biggest Celebrations In And Around Panchkula

Experience Ravan Dahan 2020 in Raipur:

WRS Colony:

Every year, massive crowds gather at the WRS Colony to observe the Dussehra celebrations & Ravan Dahan in Raipur. The ground is said to have the capacity to hold three lakh people. Last year, the people attending the festivities saw a whopping 101 feet tall effigy of Ravan for Dussehra. WRS Colony has observed this celebration for over fifty years now. But this time, the administration has decided to only allow the effigy to be 10 feet tall and for only 50 people to be present for the celebrations.

Ravanbhata:

The oldest place where these festivities take place in Raipur, Ravanbhata has a permanent statue of Ravan built on the ground. Actors will arrive playing parts of 'Rama,' 'Laxman,' & 'Hanuman' like every other year, but Ramlila will not be held this year. The burning of the effigy will not take place either. Other years, this site sees 70 feet tall effigies of Ravan and around 65-feet-tall ones of Meghnad & Kumbhakaran as well.

Also Read: Dussehra 2019: Why Is Kolkata The Place To Be In For The Festival?

Other Ravan Dahan Raipur locations that may not celebrate this year:

Samata Colony & Sapresala Maidan

Many people are probably wondering the same thing, ‘Will there be any Dussehra celebration near me?’ These two locations usually celebrate the festival every year. Located in the middle of Raipur, a 70-feet-tall effigy of Ravan was burnt at Samata Colony last year. The event saw magnificent fireworks and kite flying as part of the festivities. Sapresala Maidan also had a 70-feet giant effigy for Ravan Dahan last year. It is famous for its kite-flying event. The ground has the capacity to hold around forty thousand people and had a stunning show of fireworks last year as well.

Also Read: Ravan Dahan In Gwalior Is Going To Get Bigger And Better, Here's Why

This year, the district administration of Raipur has set specific guidelines for the celebrations in the city. The guidelines have been issued as a measure of safety for citizens due to the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Effigies over 10-feet of height are not to be burnt. Also, only 50 people will be allowed to participate in the celebrations of Ravan Dahan this year.