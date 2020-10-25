Ravan Dahan Events In Mumbai That Will Help You Celebrate Dussehra 2020 While Being Safe

Ravan Dahan is a major religious event which forms an important part of Dussehra celebrations. With the current pandemic in place, a number of Ravan Dahan 2020 events have been cancelled, to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, a few programmes are being conducted on Dussehra to give people the festive feels. If you stay around Mumbai, you will have easy access to these events.

Ravan Dahan in Mumbai

Ravan Dahan is generally a major source of celebration for people settled around the country. On this day, various Ram-Leela plays are organised to trace out the importance of Dussehra and the events around it. At the end of this Ram-Leela, a huge effigy of Raavan is burnt, marking the victory of good over evil. People cheer and celebrate as most devotees believe that Ravan Dahan is all about new beginnings.

Dussehra is one of the most sought after festivals of the country. Dussehra 2020 is slightly different due to the restrictions on public gatherings. Most events that were planned initially had to be cancelled with time due to increasing COVID 19 cases in the country. However, some people have been organising virtual events with a small group of people. If you have been looking for ‘Ravan Dahan near me’ while residing in Mumbai, here is a list of events with Dussehra theme that can fulfil your requirement.

Read Ravan Dahan: Significance Of Burning The Ravana Effigies On Dussehra

Also read Ravan Dahan: Three Biggest Celebrations In And Around Panchkula

Dussehra 10 km run

This is an event organised for people who have been looking for interesting things to do this Dussehra. The event started on October 21 and is expected to continue till October 31, 2020. Between these days, the attendees are expected to run 10 km to keep a track of their fitness and health. This goal can either be achieved by following a consistent routine for 10 days or by finishing it off at once. The winners will also receive a wooden trophy upon winning.

As per reports by drikpanchang.com, the Dashami Tithi this year falls between 7:41 am and 9:00 am, on Sunday. This auspicious time is strictly followed by the people as it is a major part of the tradition.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Ravan Dahan In Gwalior Is Going To Get Bigger And Better, Here's Why

Also read Dussehra 2019: Why Is Kolkata The Place To Be In For The Festival?