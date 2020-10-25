Ravan Dahan Events In Pune Which Can Be Attended This Festive Season

Pune has been celebrating Ravan Dahan in a grand manner for the last few years. With the ongoing pandemic, a number of Dussehra events across the country have been heavily affected due to restrictions on public gatherings. Some of the Ravan Dahan 2020 events in Pune have also been cancelled, adhering to the guidelines issued by the government. However, a few places in and around Wadgaon Sheri will be hosting a small scale Ravan Dahan to mark the occasion.

Ravan Dahan, on Dussehra, is one of the most auspicious and grand events. On this day, a huge effigy of Ravana is burnt every year, marking the victory of good over evil. Ram-Leela is also a major part of the Dussehra night as it traces the major events of Ramayana. Ravan Dahan events generally happen with a huge crowd, making it difficult for authorities to grant permission in the wake of a pandemic. However, some events have been planned for devotees with special attention to precautionary measures. If you have been searching for ‘Ravan Dahan near me’ while being settled in Pune, here is a list of events that can fulfil your requirement.

At Ambegaon BK

As per Google event, a Dussehra event has been planned for people residing in Pune. It will be held between 12 am and 10 pm at Ambegaon BK in Pune. However, kindly check the details since there has been no confirmation on events due to several restrictions.

Vijayadashami Dassera & Shri Satyanarayan Puja

Another event, expected to happen on Dussehra 2020, is at Wadgaon Sheri in Pune. As per details revealed so far, this event will commence at 4 am on Sunday at Sainath Nagar in Pune. The celebration is expected to start with Kakad Aarti between 4:30 am and 5:30 am. The Sai Baba Mandir is also organizing a Shri Satyanarayan Puja, which is a significant part of Ravan Dahan and Dussehra.

As per reports by drikpanchang.com, the Dashami Tithi, this year, falls between 7:41 am and 9:00 am, on Sunday. This auspicious is strictly followed by the people as it is a major part of the tradition.

