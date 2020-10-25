Ravan Dahan In Ahmedabad: Know All About The Celebrations In The City

Ravan Dahan is a crucial part of the Dussehra festivities. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has restricted massive gatherings for public events. While every year Ravan Dahan in Ahmedabad is celebrated with full zest, this time situation may be different. Here are other details about Ravan Dahan in Ahmedabad that you must check out right away.

Dussehra celebration

Details about Ravan Dahan Ahmedabad

Ravan Dahan in Ahmedabad is a massive affair every year. People celebrate Dussehra with religious rituals, street food, and witness Ravan Dahan in Ahmedabad. Every year, the Archer depot and Hare Krishna Temple in Bhadaj build the tallest effigies for Ravan Dahan. Besides Ravan, they also install Meghnad and Kumbhkaran on the festive occasion.

Previous year Dussehra celebration

The previous year, Sabarmati’s Archer depot and Hare Krishna Temple reportedly erected a 40-feel tall effigy of Ravan at their location. Besides rejoicing the victory over evil, patrons enjoy street food like Jalebi and Fafada, among other dishes. However, this time things may be different.

Ravan Dahan Ahmedabad amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government announced restrictions on huge gatherings in public places. The state government has issued SOPs to ring in the festivities this year. Moreover, there was an announcement regarding Garba, which could not take place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, they did not permit public events such as Ram Leela, Ravan Dahan 2020, and other processions to take place this year for the same reason.

