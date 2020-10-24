Ravan Dahan In Hyderabad: Know All About The Celebrations In The City

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated by burning huge effigies of the Ravana. The Ravan Dahan is considered to be auspicious as it signifies the end of fate and evil. It is celebrated in a very grand way and sees huge crowds that come to witness the massive effigies going down. Read on to know about some of the places in Hyderabad where Ravan Dahan is generally celebrated and how Dussehra is celebrated in the city.

Also Read: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Healthy Meal Plan For Women During Navratri

Ravan Dahan in Hyderabad

Amberpet Municipal Grounds

Ravan Dahan at the Amberpet Municipal Grounds is celebrated with great enthusiasm and energy. A 30-feet-tall Ravana idol is erected and a huge crowd gathers to witness it being burned down. This is followed by a final aarti and some more rituals, all of which shouldn't be missed. Amberpet is some 20 kilometres away from the Hyderabad Airport and the Ravan Dahan is held every year on the Dussehra day.

Also Read: Ravan Dahan In Gurgaon And Things To Do Amid The Dussehra Celebrations

Nizam College Ground

The Ravan Dahan celebrations at the Nizam College grounds have relatively started taking place in recent years. Local residents of the area attend the celebrations which are followed by rituals, aartis and prayers. The attendees carry hand-held lanterns during the prayers, and this is one of the most amazing looking Ravan Dahans in the city. The Nizam grounds are located near LB Stadium in Basheer Bagh.

Dussehra celebrations

The Telangana state celebrated the festival as Bathukamma, which is the flower festival, and the literal translations of the words Bathuku and Amma mean Mother Aliveness. Through the nine days of Navratri, the flowers are treated as gods and the worshipping of nature and aliveness is basically a celebration of life. The festival is moreover women-centric. The city also has a cosmopolitan crowd. This leads to the celebration of the festival as Durga Puja by the Bengali residents and as Navratri with the Gujaratis dancing to Garba tunes in their chaniya cholis and dhotis.

Also Read: Dussehra 2020: Take A Look At The History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Also Read: Navratri 2020 Day 8 Starts On Oct 24: Know Day 8 Colour, Meaning And Significance