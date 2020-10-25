Ravan Dahan In Panchkula: Take A Look At The Locations Of Ravan Dahan Around Chandigarh

The auspicious occasion of Dussehra is here and one of the highlights of the festival is the Ravan Dahan. Ravan Dahan literally means burning of Ravan's effigy. As the epic Ramayana states, Ram killed the ten-headed evil king Ravan on this day. Read ahead to know where can one go to see Ravan Dahan in Panchkula:

Ravan Dahan Panchkula

Sector 5, Panchkula

One of the biggest and most prestigious Ravan Dahan events, Sector 5 Panchkula is the place to be. Organised by The Mata Mansa Devi Development Trust’s Dussehra Committee, the celebrations here are quite popular. In 2018, Sector 5 had the biggest effigy in India. Standing 210 feet tall, the effigy broke all records. The event takes place at Shalimar Ground. Thus, Sector 5 Panchkula is the best place to be to witness Ravan Dhan 2020.

Ravan Dahan in Chandigarh

Sector 46

One of the second biggest effigies of Ravan can be seen in Sector 46, Chandigarh. Many reports stated that in 2016, drones were used to cover the statue due to its length. So if you are in Chandigarh, sector 46 is the place to be this festival.

Sector 17

The next place to go and see Ravan Dahan 2020 is sector 17 in Chandigarh. Sector 17 is where the official Ravan Dahan happens. Parade Ground is also a major spot to see Ravan Dahan 2020.

Sector 27

Famous for Ramleela and Dussehra, Sector 27 has a big ground where devotees gather to see Ravan Dahan. Many sources added that the effigies of Ravan can be seen from far away near sector 27.

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock