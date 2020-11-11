Remembrance Day 2020 In Australia: History, Importance And Details About The Day

Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia will be observed on November 11, 2020. The people of Australia dedicate a day to all those who lost their lives as a result of the war. The day is observed to pay homage to those people who have lost their lives in war particularly from World War I onwards. The day is observed by dedicating a minute of silence for the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in fighting to protect the nation. As Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia is being observed today, a lot of people have been curious about the historical importance and significance of the Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia. For all the people who are still wondering about the Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia, here is everything you need to know about it.

Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia history

The history of Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia dates back to the end of the hostilities for World War I. The signing of armistice occurred on November 11, 1918. On the first anniversary of the armistice, a minute’s silence was observed as part of the main commemorative ceremony. Since then the day is observed in Australia on the 11th hours of the 11th day in 11th month. The day was earlier known as Armistice Day. After the end of World War II in 1945, the Australian and British governments changed the name to Remembrance Day.

How Remembrance Day will be observed in Australia

Many Australians observe the day by stopping their work at exactly 11 AM according to their local time on November 11. This is done every year to dedicate a minute of silence for those who died in the war. People from all walks of life like teachers, students, politicians and workers in public and private sectors observe this day. A lot of people also wear artificial poppies too on Remembrance Day 2020 in Australia.

The red poppies are worn over Key political figures also deliver speeches to remember the fallen heroes of the country. Several people will also wish each other a happy Remembrance Day 2020 with Remembrance Day quotes. Here is a look at some of the best Remembrance Day quotes to share with your loved ones.

"In war, there are no unwounded soldiers."

-Jose Narosky

"The dead soldier's silence sings our national anthem."

Aaron Kilbourn

"And they who for their country die shall fill an honoured grave, for glory lights the soldier's tomb, and beauty weeps the brave."

Joseph Drake

"The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example."

Benjamin Disraeli

"The greatest glory of a free-born people is to transmit that freedom to their children."

William Havard

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself."

Joseph Campbell

Image Credits: Canva