Remembrance Day 2020 In UK Was Observed Last Sunday; To Observe Armistice Day On Nov 11

Remembrance Day is celebrated in the UK on the Sunday nearest to November 11, hence the day is known as Remembrance Sunday in the United Kingdom. The day commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military servicemen and women in the two world wars and the later conflicts. The day is observed on the second Sunday in November. Since the year 1939, the official commemoration was moved to the Sunday closest to November 11th so as to avoid the disruption in the factories supporting the war effort. Since then, Remembrance Sunday has been observed, while a 2-minute silence is observed on November 11th. Read on to know more about Remembrance day 2020 in the UK.

Remembrance day 2020 in the UK is observed on the Sunday nearest to November 11th, this year it was observed on November 8th. Usually, wreath-laying ceremonies are organised by the local branches of the Royal British Legion in the UK at 11 am on 11 November. The day is also observed a broadcast on BBC observing a 2-minute silence on November 11th, which is observed to commemorate the Armistice Day. Many employers and businesses also assemble their staff to observe this 2-minute silence at 11 am. In big cities, the initiation and the end of the 2-minute silence are also marked by the firing of a field artillery gun. Take a look at a few quotes to share with friends on Armistice Day in the UK. Happy remembrance day 2020!

Remembrance day quotes and Armistice Day poems

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them. - Laurence Binyon



"Our cheer goes back to them, the valiant dead!

Laurels and roses on their graves to-day,

Lilies and laurels over them we lay,

And violets o'er each unforgotten head." Richard Hovey

In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky The larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below. John McRae

‘When you go home, tell them of us and say, for their tomorrow we gave our today.’ Rudyard Kipling

"These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honour—and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror." Michael N. Castle

