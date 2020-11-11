Remembrance Day 2020 Quotes And Wishes To Wish Military Veterans

Remembrance Day 2020 is celebrated annually in the United States of America to commemorate the soldiers who served the nation in the past wars that the country fought. Veterans Day intends to honours and pay tribute to the military personnel who have served the United States in all the wars. This day is specially celebrated in the honour of the living veterans who fought bravely in the wars and defended their country

Remembrance Day quotes and Remembrance Day wishes

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy

"On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free." - Dan Lipinski

"How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!" -Maya Angelou

"The hero is the man dedicated to the creation and / or defense of reality-conforming, life-promoting values." -Andrew Bernstein

"Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul." - Michel de Montaigne

"This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is home of the brave." - Elmer Davis

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." -Joseph Campbell

"Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened." - Billy Graham

“Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause.” -Abraham Lincoln

“In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country, can change it.” -Barrack Obama

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” -Jeff Miller

“America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” -Claudia Pemberton

"Honoring the sacrifices many have made for our country in the name of freedom and democracy is the very foundation of Veterans Day." -Charles B. Rangel

"Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear—not absence of fear." -Mark Twain

“Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” -Winston Churchill

“My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place — police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces.” -Sidney Sheldon

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

History of Remembrance Day 2020

November 11th marks the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 1918 when an armistice between Germany and the Allied nations came into effect. The next year on the same date, President Wilson proclaimed that the day should be “filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory”. Since then, there were plans for parades, public meetings and a brief suspension of business activities at 11 AM.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here