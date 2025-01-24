Republic Day 2025: Lesser Known Facts You Didn’t Know About R-Day

Republic Day is an annual celebration observed every year on January 26. This year, it falls on Sunday and will be celebrated under the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India – Heritage and Development).

As we prepare for the big day by selecting outfits to witness the grand parade, preparing delicious food to match the festive spirit, and sending greetings to loved ones, let us also reflect on the significance of this occasion. Remembering our history inspires us to be better leaders for tomorrow.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Republic Day that you may not know but should:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution

Dr. Ambedkar played a pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution, which replaced the Government of India Act of 1935. His immense contribution earned him the title of Father of the Constitution.

Why January 26?

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 each year to honor the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a landmark event that came into effect decades ago.

R-Day Parade Preparations Begin in July

One of the highlights of Republic Day, the iconic parade, involves extensive planning and practice that begins as early as July each year.

Chief Guest for Republic Day 2025

To mark this significant occasion, India invites a distinguished leader as the Chief Guest. This year, Indonesia’s President, Prabowo Subianto, will grace the celebrations in the capital.

The Historic R-Day Parade Route

The Republic Day parade begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan, specifically Raisina Hill, and proceeds along the Kartavya Path, passing India Gate before concluding at the historic Red Fort.

The First Republic Day Celebration in 1950

The inaugural Republic Day celebrations took place at Irwin Stadium, now known as Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in 1950.

National Bravery Awards

On Republic Day, the National Bravery Awards are presented to individuals who have shown extraordinary courage in saving lives or standing against injustice.

The Prestigious Padma Awards

Among India’s highest civilian honors, the Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India on the eve of Republic Day. These awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation.