Republic Day Speech Live Streaming Timings: Know When And Where To Watch

India will celebrate her 71st Republic Day on January 26 with exuberance and joy. It marks the significant day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day marks the anniversary of the Constitution of India and the transition of India from a British Dominion to a republic. The Republic Day speech will go live on https://webcast.gov.in/. Check out details.

Where can you watch Republic Day speech live streaming

The Republic Day speech live streaming will air on https://www.narendramodi.in/watch-live When you go to this link, it will take you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live website. Below, you will see three options- Recent events, National events, International events. You can log in to this website and watch the Republic Day speech live streaming.

Next, you can watch the Republic Day speech on https://www.youtube.com/user/DoordarshanNational. The given link will take you to Doordarshan National official page, wherein the live streaming of the show will take place. The video will begin streaming at 9.00 am on January 26.

Where can you buy tickets for 71st Republic day in Delhi?

Tickets for the Republic Day 2020 are sold at various places across Delhi.

North Block Roundabout

Pragati Maidan (Gate 1 at Bhairon Road)

Sena Bhawan (Gate 2).

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate).

Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3).

Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate)

Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple).

Parliament House Reception Office, special counter for Members of Parliament.

Republic Day is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm throughout India. Every year, on this day, a grand parade is held in New Delhi. The parade starts from the Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Palace), along the Rajpath, India Gate and on to the Red Fort. The different regiments of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy participate in the parade with all their finery and official decorations. The President of India, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, takes the salute and addresses the nation.

