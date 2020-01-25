Republic Day Speech Live Streaming Timings: Know When And Where To Watch

India will celebrate her 71st Republic Day on January 26 with exuberance and joy. It marks the significant day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day marks the anniversary of the Constitution of India and the transition of India from a British Dominion to a republic. The Republic Day speech will go live on https://webcast.gov.in/. Check out details.
The Republic Day speech live streaming will air on https://www.narendramodi.in/watch-live When you go to this link, it will take you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live website. Below, you will see three options- Recent events, National events, International events. You can log in to this website and watch the Republic Day speech live streaming.
Next, you can watch the Republic Day speech on https://www.youtube.com/user/DoordarshanNational. The given link will take you to Doordarshan National official page, wherein the live streaming of the show will take place. The video will begin streaming at 9.00 am on January 26.
Facial Recognition, drones & 4-layer security: Delhi Police gears up for Republic Day
'India's strength lies in its social diversity', says PM Modi in pre-Republic Day address
LIVE: PM Modi is interacting with cadets & artists who will be performing at the Republic Day in Delhi. https://t.co/erWYJOi7Ig— BJP (@BJP4India) January 24, 2020
CPI MP declines Republic Day invite, says Bolsonaro's actions against Constitution's ethos
Republic Day is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm throughout India. Every year, on this day, a grand parade is held in New Delhi. The parade starts from the Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Palace), along the Rajpath, India Gate and on to the Red Fort. The different regiments of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy participate in the parade with all their finery and official decorations. The President of India, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, takes the salute and addresses the nation.
Photos Of Brazilian Bride Performing Ceremony In Sign Language Wins Hearts