Republic Day Wishes In Tamil: Messages You Can Share With Family And Friends

Festivals

Republic Day is the celebration of the 'Constitution of India'. Here are a few Republic Day wishes in Tamil that will evoke patriotism in you. Read for more.

republic day wishes in tamil

On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India was formed marking the country's transition toward becoming an independent republic nation. Ever since then, every year, this gazetted holiday has been celebrated as the Republic Day. This day is celebrated to restate that no person, law, rule or government is bigger than the constitution.

On this special day, while some celebrate hoisting the tricolour, others celebrate it by sharing Republic Day wishes, quotes, images and Whatsapp statuses with their family and friends. Here are some Republic Day wishes in Tamil (taken from Tamil Popxox.com). 

Republic Day wishes in Tamil

அரசியலமைப்பு, அமெரிக்க கொடுத்தது
நம்பிக்கை, சுதந்திரம், சமாதானம் ஒரு பெருமை
எனவே அது உருவாக்கப்பட்ட நாளை மதித்து
ஒரு புன்னகையுடன்,
இனிய குடியரசு தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

The Constitution gave us
the pride of hope, liberty, peace,
so with a smile of respect 
for the tomorrow it was created, 
Happy Republic Day!

இளைஞர்கள் கைகோர்த்து நம்பிக்கை கொடிபிடித்து
குடியரசைப் போற்றுவோம்! – நம்தேசக் கொடிதனை ஏற்றுவோம்!!
இனிய குடியரசு தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Let the youth join hands and salute the Republic! 
Let us hoist the flag! Happy Republic Day!

குடியரசு தேசம் நம் தேசம்
நெடுந் புகழ் ஓங்கியொளி வீசும்
அன்பின் வழியில் நாம் சென்றோம்
அஹிம்சையால் அதை வென்றோம்!
இனிய குடியரசு தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Our great Republic nation
Has steered in the path of love,

Its pride is its righteousness 
and we have won it by non-violence!
Happy Republic Day!

சுதந்திர காற்றை சுகமாய் அனுபவிக்கும் நம் சுதந்திர கொடி போல்
நாமும் நமக்காக பாடுபட்டு வாங்கித்தந்ததை பத்திரப்படுத்தி வாழ்வோமாக
வளர்க பாரதம்! வெல்க பாரதம்!
குழந்தைகளுக்கு இனிய குடியரசு தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Like our flag of freedom, enjoying the free air, 
we can live our lives safe and secure! 
Welcome! Happy Republic Day to the kids!

இந்தியா என் தாய்நாடென்று வெறுமனே
இயம்புவதை விட்டு விட்டு – நம் இன ஒற்றுமை மற்றும்
இயற்கைவளம் சீரழியாமல் இதயம் வைத்து காப்பதே நம் கடமையாகும்!..
குழந்தைகளுக்கு இனிய குடியரசு தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

India is simply my motherland it is our duty to protect our ethnic unity and

the natural environment without degrading the heart!

Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Ravigopal Kesari on Unsplash

