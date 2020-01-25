Republic Day Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Send To Your Friends And Families

This year India will celebrate the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. It is a proud moment for the country and its citizens. Those who gave their lives for the freedom of the nation are honoured on this day. The President of India hoists the national flag to mark the independence of the country. On the occasion, here are wishes, messages, SMS, quotes to share with your friends and family on this day.

Get the freedom you have been desiring for long, that you have been denied for long. Happy Republic Day 2020.

“When I read the Bhagavad-Gita and reflect about how God created this universe everything else seems so superfluous.” - Albert Einstein

"Give me your blood, I will give you freedom" - Subhas Chandra Bose

“Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

“Freedom cannot be bestowed — it must be achieved.” - Elbert Hubbard

“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” - Albert Camus