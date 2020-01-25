Republic Day Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Send To Your Friends And Families

This year India will celebrate the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. It is a proud moment for the country and its citizens. Those who gave their lives for the freedom of the nation are honoured on this day. The President of India hoists the national flag to mark the independence of the country. On the occasion, here are wishes, messages, SMS, quotes to share with your friends and family on this day.
Get the freedom you have been desiring for long, that you have been denied for long. Happy Republic Day 2020.
“When I read the Bhagavad-Gita and reflect about how God created this universe everything else seems so superfluous.” - Albert Einstein
"Give me your blood, I will give you freedom" - Subhas Chandra Bose
“Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
“Freedom cannot be bestowed — it must be achieved.” - Elbert Hubbard
“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” - Albert Camus
Happy Republic Day 2020! Let’s recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.
Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2020!
Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!
Our nation is the greatest in the world, but let us strive to make it even better. Happy Republic Day 2020!
Better things are coming your way! Be in welcoming energy. Be ready to receive. Happy Republic Day 2020!
Happy Republic Day 2020! May your day be an exciting one filled with merrymaking.
