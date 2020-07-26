Rigveda Upakarna 2020 Date, Meaning And Significance; Here's All You Need To Know

The most important texts as per Hinduism are Vedas consists of an amalgamation of poems, religious instructions, and hymns. The word "Veda" means knowledge and it is divided into a structural pattern of four distinct categories which is the foundation of the caste system in India.

The oldest of all Vedas are Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and lastly Atharvaveda. Brahmins once in an annual year perform the Rigveda Upakarna ceremony on a specific date and time. The Rigveda Upakarna 2020 ceremony this year will be observed on July 26, Sunday. To know more details about the Rigveda Upakarna 2020 date, meaning, and significance, keep reading ahead.

Rigveda Upakarna 2020 Date

As per the Hindu calendar, the Rigveda Upakarna 2020 will be celebrated this year on July 26, Sunday. The Rigveda Upakarna 2020 rituals will be observed in the holy month of Shravana during the Shukla Paksha period. On the occasion of Rigveda Upakarna 2020, Rig Vedic Brahmins will change their scared threads( janeu) from an old to a new one followed by some rituals.

Rigveda Upakarna Meaning

On the day of Rigveda Upakarna 2020, Rig Vedic Brahmins from different states of India will perform the rituals of changing the scared threat/ upanayana thread with a new one. This ceremony is performed by following a set of instructions that also includes sraddha food being offered to rishis. It is not necessary that the Purnima (Full Moon) must fall on the day of Rigveda Upakarna date. But incase the Rigveda Upakarna Date falls on a Purnima, it is called Sravana Pūrnima or the full Moon of Sravana.

Significance

The Rigveda Upakarna significance is much higher in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh as the population of Rig Vedic Brahmins is massive there. Post the Celebration of Rigveda Upakrana 2020 on July 26th, the very next day Gayathiri Japan ritual will be observed wherein Gayatri Mantra is chanted for a significant number of times. In Tamil Nadu state, the Rigveda Upakarna ritual is called "Avani Avittam".

Rigveda Upakarna 2020 Mantras

As per the Rigveda Upakarna ritual, one is required to chant some mantras like the Yagnopa Veetha Dharan Mantra, Aachamanam Skuklaam Bharadaram Santhaye, Om Bhur Bhuva Swaham, amongst several others. Chanting these mantras is considered exceptionally significant for the Upakarna ceremony. It is considered as a form of "Tapasya" to show devotion to the Hindu gods.

