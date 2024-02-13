Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro has launched its renowned carnival parade contest on Sunday night. As a part of this, the city gets to witness thousands of Brazilians, dressed in extravagant outfits, dazzling under the lights as they sway away to Samba rhythms. With the festival’s arrival amid all the glitz and glam, here are some facts that you need to know about.

The Sambodrome

The main event of the carnival is the parade of samba schools through the massive "Sambodrome" venue. For two nights, the schools compete with their partners in massive parades. These parades feature elaborate, massive floats, accompanied with intricate choreography by performers swaying to the beat of specially composed samba. According to reports, each parade can include up to 3,000 participants who move up the 700-meter (2,300-foot) long avenue. This year 12 schools will compete for the title of Carnival champion.

Water guns and urine

The carnival is not all fun. The northeastern state of Bahia recently banned water pistols at parties. The decision was made when photos showed a woman being surrounded by a group of men carrying the toys. Beneath all the festivities, there is a lot of pee.

The city of Rio has announced that once the party is over, it will use 2,000 liters of concentrated eucalyptus essence so that the odor of urine is gone.

Mosquito repellant

Reports suggest that officials are worried over an outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever that has killed over 50 people. Audiences will be handed mosquito repellant by the staff.

Funds

According to reports, the Rio Carnival, this year, has received its largest-ever cash injection from the state government, 62.5 million reais (USD $12.5 million), 40 million of which went to the samba schools. Also, the Rio prefecture allocated them another 40 million reais. The carnival is expected to bring in about USD $1 billion to the local economy, show statistics. This is 18 per cent more than in 2023.