Rohini Vrat 2020: What Is It? Why Is It Celebrated? Learn About Its History & Significance

Rohini vrat is a festival that is usually observed by women who wish for a long, fulfilling life for their husbands. The festival starts when the Rohini Nakshatra rises in the sky after the sunrise. This phenomenon occurs once every 27 days and is considered to be an important fasting day in the Jain community. It is believed that the devotees who celebrate this vrat get rid of all types of sorrow, poverty and of obstacles in their lives also. Usually, there are 12 Rohini fasting days in a single year. The fast of Rohini Nakshatra is ended when the Margashirsha Nakshatra rises and marks the end of this festival. Read more tot know about the significance of Rohini vrat.

What is the significance of Rohini vrat?

It is believed that observing Rohini vrat offers great benefits including prosperity, happiness, the togetherness of the family and long life of the partner. The devotees believe that anyone who prays to Rohini on this day can get rid of their poverty, troubles, as well as the sorrows. It is also said that the women in the Jain households observe this vrat with sincerity and diligence, which will bring peace and tranquillity that will rule over the household.

History of Rohini vrat

It is believed that Lord Mahavir lived the life of an ascetic and advocated peace as well as non-violence. He is considered as the founder of Jainism and was preceded by twenty-three of his holy men called as Tirthankaras or pathfinders. These pathfinders would live the lives of ascetics and were engaged in severe spiritual meditation. Devotees say that Lord Mahavir strongly believed that only when an individual crosses his attachment to the physical body can he attain self-realization, which is the final culmination of human birth. Jainism portrays an ascetic life of complete renunciation for the people willing to give up worldly pleasures and commit themselves to spiritual life. People in regular household life are allowed to follow the commandments of Jainism and live a normal life, however, without giving themselves away to overindulgence.

